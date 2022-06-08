Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be tying the knot on Thursday, June 9, reportedly. A day before their marriage, a video of their wedding invite has gone viral on social media.

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    One of the leading beauties from the South film industry, Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker-fiance Vignesh Shivan on Thursday, June 9. With less than 24 hours to their wedding, which is expected to be a hush-hush affair, a video of the couple’s wedding invite has been making rounds on the internet.

    As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will have their Sangeet ceremony today evening, which will be attended by their near and dear ones. Preparations for the couple’s wedding have also been going on in full swing. Amidst this, a video of their wedding invite has made its way to the internet.

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy

    ALSO READ: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Here's where Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding will be streaming

    The viral wedding invitation video will give you all the details regarding Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding ceremony, time, dress code and venue of their marriage. In the video, the couple's animated versions in traditional attires can be seen walking to the hall. The video shows the duo holding their hands with each other. The virtual invitation looks super elegant with gold, green, and pink shades.

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy

    The invitation video gives you all the details of the ceremony. The text in the video says, "With the blessings from the God almighty, elders and the universe, we graciously invite everyone for the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of late Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari on June 9, 2022, Thursday at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram." Take a look at the invitation video here:

    The wedding ceremony will be taking place at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram, and several superstars such as Rajinikanth, Ajith and prominent political leaders will be in attendance. The duo recently met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and invited him for their grand wedding.

    As per the invitation video, the dress code for the wedding ceremony is ethnic pastels, and the couple will be exchanging wows tomorrow morning. The seated ceremony will be starting at 8:00 AM tomorrow. The security has been tightened at the venue ahead of their wedding. As per the reports, guests have been given a special code and will only be allowed to attend the wedding after showing it at the entrance.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    ALSO READ: REVEALED! SONAKSHI SINHA SHARES DETAILS OF WEDDING PLANS WITH RUMOURED BOYFRIEND ZAHEER IQBAL

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
