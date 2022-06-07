Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

On June 9, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara will tie the knot. At a press conference held at the Taj Club House in Chennai, the director verified the news.



Fans will be delighted to learn that acclaimed film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan is set to marry Nayanthara, South Indian cinema's star woman, in just two days! That's right, you read that correctly.



In a press conference, Shivan revealed that their wedding would take place on Thursday, June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Their family members and close friends will attend during the wedding ceremony.



On the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days before the wedding, the director held a press conference at the Taj Club House in Chennai to officially announce the wedding details. Vignesh Shivan told why they opted to move their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram when announcing their big day.



"We wanted to get married at a temple," the director added. However, there were logistical obstacles, and transporting our families to Tirupati was challenging. As a result, we decided to move the wedding to Mahabalipuram."



During the press conference, Vignesh informed fans who were eager to see their wedding photos and first public appearance that the couple would reveal the wedding photos on June 9 in the afternoon. On June 11, they will make their first public appearance as husband and wife.



It's been reported that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to Netflix for a large sum of money. According to the source, Gautham Menon, a well-known filmmaker, would capture the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently to invite him to their wedding. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the current Chief Minister, was also present at the event as an actor, film producer, and politician.

In 2015, during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met for the first time. They dated for six years and frequently shared mushy photos on social media.