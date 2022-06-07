Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Here's where Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding will be streaming

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    According to sources, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to marry on June 9 at Mahabalipuram. Continue reading to learn more.

    Nayanthara, the lady superstar of the Tamil cinema, is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9. According to reports, Nayanthara, the lady superstar of Tamil cinema who got engaged in 2021, has remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until now, when they are scheduled to reveal their wedding date in a press conference on Tuesday, June 7.
     

    According to News18, the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming site Netflix for a huge sum. A source close to the couple said that Gautham Menon, a well-known filmmaker, would capture the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.
     

    Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are set to tie the knot on June 9. The director confirmed the news to the media at a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai.
     

    Many bigwigs from the South Indian cinema industry are anticipated to attend the famous couple's wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and others. On June 9, the pair will throw a big party to commemorate their special day.
     

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to invite him to their wedding. On the internet, their photo had gone viral.

    Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the current Chief Minister, was also present at the event as an actor, film producer, and politician. When announcing their big day, Vignesh Shivan explained why they chose to transfer their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. Also Read: 9 bold pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that prove she is most desirable actress in South

    The director said, "We wanted to get married in a temple." However, logistical challenges arose, making transferring our family to Tirupati difficult. As a result, we chose Mahabalipuram as the location for the wedding." Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next

    WWE: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

