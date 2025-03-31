Loar Holdings Stock Rallies On Strong Q4, Revised 2025 Outlook — But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Read Full Article

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) rallied nearly 3% on Monday after the manufacturer of niche aerospace and defense components reported strong fourth-quarter revenue and raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue rose 28% year-over-year (YoY) to $110.44 million during the quarter, topping a Wall Street projection of $102.51 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.11, aligning with Finchat-compiled analyst estimates.

Loar Holdings reported a net profit of $3.69 million compared to a net loss of $573,000 in the same quarter a year ago. Higher operating income and lower taxes primarily drove the swing to net profit.

The company also raised its full-year outlook, citing strong demand across its end markets and solid progress against its key productivity and value pricing initiatives.

Loar Holdings now expects net sales between $480 million and $488 million, up from between $470 million and $480 million. Wall Street expects net sales of $483.94 million.

The company expects adjusted EPS between $0.70 and $0.75, up from between $0.67 and $0.72 and a consensus of $0.72.

Loar Holdings raised its net income outlook to between $58 million and $63 million, up from between $55 million and $60 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is projected between $180 million and $184 million, up from between $176 million and $180 million.

CEO Dirkson Charles highlighted that the company delivered 15% organic growth for the year, making 2024 its third consecutive year of mid-teen organic growth.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (8/100), hitting a year-low mark.

LOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:29 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Loar shares are down nearly 8% in 2025 but have gained over 39% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos