user
user icon

Loar Holdings Stock Rallies On Strong Q4, Revised 2025 Outlook — But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Loar Holdings expects net sales between $480 million and $488 million in 2025, up from between $470 million and $480 million.

Loar Holdings Stock Rallies On Strong Q4, Revised 2025 Outlook — But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) rallied nearly 3% on Monday after the manufacturer of niche aerospace and defense components reported strong fourth-quarter revenue and raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue rose 28% year-over-year (YoY) to $110.44 million during the quarter, topping a Wall Street projection of $102.51 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.11, aligning with Finchat-compiled analyst estimates.

Loar Holdings reported a net profit of $3.69 million compared to a net loss of $573,000 in the same quarter a year ago. Higher operating income and lower taxes primarily drove the swing to net profit.

The company also raised its full-year outlook, citing strong demand across its end markets and solid progress against its key productivity and value pricing initiatives.

Loar Holdings now expects net sales between $480 million and $488 million, up from between $470 million and $480 million. Wall Street expects net sales of $483.94 million.

The company expects adjusted EPS between $0.70 and $0.75, up from between $0.67 and $0.72 and a consensus of $0.72.

Loar Holdings raised its net income outlook to between $58 million and $63 million, up from between $55 million and $60 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is projected between $180 million and $184 million, up from between $176 million and $180 million.

CEO Dirkson Charles highlighted that the company delivered 15% organic growth for the year, making 2024 its third consecutive year of mid-teen organic growth.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (8/100), hitting a year-low mark.

LOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:29 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:29 a.m. ET on March 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Loar shares are down nearly 8% in 2025 but have gained over 39% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Strategy Stock Pares Early Morning Losses On Biggest 2025 Bitcoin Purchase – But Retail Doubts BTC Play

Strategy Stock Pares Early Morning Losses On Biggest 2025 Bitcoin Purchase – But Retail Doubts BTC Play

LPL Financial Holdings To Acquire Commonwealth Financial Network For $2.7B In Cash — Retail Turns Neutral

LPL Financial Holdings To Acquire Commonwealth Financial Network For $2.7B In Cash — Retail Turns Neutral

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop

MARA Holdings Stock Tanks Pre-Market After Unveiling $2B Stock Sale To Buy More Bitcoin – Retail Fixates On BTC’s Price Drop

United Airlines Announces FAA Approval For First Starlink-Equipped Aircraft — But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

United Airlines Announces FAA Approval For First Starlink-Equipped Aircraft — But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Agnico Eagle Stock Pares Early Losses After UBS Turns ‘Neutral’ But Citi Hikes Price Target – Retail’s Optimistic As Gold Hits Record Highs

Agnico Eagle Stock Pares Early Losses After UBS Turns ‘Neutral’ But Citi Hikes Price Target – Retail’s Optimistic As Gold Hits Record Highs

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Who is Ashwani Kumar? MI pacer registers best figures by Indian bowler on debut against KKR HRD

IPL 2025: Who is Ashwani Kumar? MI pacer registers best figures by Indian bowler on debut against KKR

Strategy Stock Pares Early Morning Losses On Biggest 2025 Bitcoin Purchase – But Retail Doubts BTC Play

Strategy Stock Pares Early Morning Losses On Biggest 2025 Bitcoin Purchase – But Retail Doubts BTC Play

Bank Holidays, April 2025: State wise full list and closure dates ATG

Bank Holidays, April 2025: State wise full list and closure dates

Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police over wrong address amid investigation into controversial remarks ddr

Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police over wrong address amid investigation into controversial remarks

LPL Financial Holdings To Acquire Commonwealth Financial Network For $2.7B In Cash — Retail Turns Neutral

LPL Financial Holdings To Acquire Commonwealth Financial Network For $2.7B In Cash — Retail Turns Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon