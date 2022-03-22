Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan in trouble? Police case filed against the couple

A police report was filed today, March 22, against director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara for branding their production company Rowdy Pictures.' A police report was filed today, March 22, against director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara for branding their production company Rowdy Pictures.' According to the lawsuit, the complaint said that the name will promote Rowdies and Rowdism when the police are cranking down in them.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara co-founded "Rowdy Pictures," which produced the films Pebbles (2021) and Rocky (2021). Even though the production company has been in operation for many years, a police complaint alleging that the name will incite Rowdies was made against this celebrity couple.

Also Read: Is Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

According to reports, a social activist called Kannan has filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner's Office requesting that Rowdy Pictures be banned and people jailed. However, no specific cause has been given, despite stories claiming many.

One report has filed a complaint against the couple for branding their production company 'Rowdy Pictures,' while another alleges that the disruption was caused by fireworks bursting. According to reports, the Rowdy Pictures crew let off a slew of fireworks to celebrate the collaboration of Vignesh Shivan and Ajith Kumar's film AK62. A few people also alleged that Vignesh Shivan personally set off fireworks, causing a ruckus.

Also Read: Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing

The complaint has been filed, and Vignesh and Nayanthara are expected to face charges. However, there has been no confirmation of the case. If the claims are genuine, the Rowdy Pictures crew has yet to reply.

Rowdy Pictures created films that earned a lot of attention and critical acclaim. In truth, Pebbles was nominated for an Oscar in 2021 but did not make it to the finals.