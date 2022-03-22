Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Nayanthara is reportedly opting for surrogacy. It was reported that the couple had a secret wedding in a temple.
     

    South lady superstar Nayanthara and her fiancée Vignesh Shivan are not only the busiest actresses and directors in Kollywood right now, but they are also heavily active in film production and other ventures. After nearly six years of dating, the attractive actress confirmed that she and her lover were engaged a few months ago.
     

    After a video of the couple visiting Kaligammbal Temple surfaced on social media, fans speculated that Nayanthara and Vignesh got secretly married. Some saw the actress was wearing sindoor on her forehead.
     

    According to the latest reports, Nayanthara has decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there is no official confirmation for the same. The newest speculation about the inseparable pair is that they are expecting a child shortly. 
     

    According to the reports, Nayan is considering a surrogate pregnancy. According to reports, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas just chose surrogacy, and the Lady Superstar is following suit.
     

    Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now. While they’ve kept their relationship away from the spotlight, they’ve shown each other support on social media platforms. Also Read: Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing

    Last year, the couple subtly announced their engagement by sharing a picture where their faces were not seen, but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh’s chest while showing her unique engagement ring. Also Read: Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika; IMBD listed highest-paid actresses' salaries in 2022

    Nayanthara and Vignesh are currently working on the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Also Read: Pictures out: Has Nayanthara secretly married Vignesh Shivan?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files old video criticising PM Modi goes viral drb

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files; old video criticising PM Modi goes viral

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels backless top and white shorts drb

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    Recent Stories

    Zomato s 10 minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest gcw

    Zomato's 10-minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest

    18 year old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan s Sindh Report gcw

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Hollywood Priyanka Chopra along with Mindy Kaling Kumail Nanjiani all set to host pre Oscar event drb

    Priyanka Chopra, along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, all set to host pre-Oscar event

    Manchester United to finalise new full-time manager by March-end?-ayh

    Manchester United to finalise new full-time manager by March-end?

    football Barcelona Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat snt

    Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    Some men do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree takes on critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon