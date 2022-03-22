Is Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

Nayanthara is reportedly opting for surrogacy. It was reported that the couple had a secret wedding in a temple.



South lady superstar Nayanthara and her fiancée Vignesh Shivan are not only the busiest actresses and directors in Kollywood right now, but they are also heavily active in film production and other ventures. After nearly six years of dating, the attractive actress confirmed that she and her lover were engaged a few months ago.



After a video of the couple visiting Kaligammbal Temple surfaced on social media, fans speculated that Nayanthara and Vignesh got secretly married. Some saw the actress was wearing sindoor on her forehead.



According to the latest reports, Nayanthara has decided to become a mother via surrogacy. However, there is no official confirmation for the same. The newest speculation about the inseparable pair is that they are expecting a child shortly.



According to the reports, Nayan is considering a surrogate pregnancy. According to reports, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas just chose surrogacy, and the Lady Superstar is following suit.



Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now. While they've kept their relationship away from the spotlight, they've shown each other support on social media platforms.

Last year, the couple subtly announced their engagement by sharing a picture where their faces were not seen, but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh's chest while showing her unique engagement ring.