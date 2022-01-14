  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nayanthara has already invested in many businesses and according to the latest reports, she is set to spend a huge amount on her new venture in UAE.

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    Lady superstar Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the south film industry, and she is continuing to rule the as the numero uno female actress. The actress was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaathe' and currently shooting for other big projects.
     

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    Besides that, she has invested her money in multiple businesses, and now, reportedly, she is all set to invest in a new oil business based in UAE. The actress has determined to invest a considerable amount in her new venture.
     

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    According to reports, Nayanthara had decided to invest in lucrative oil business and will reportedly spend Rs. 100 crore. Her last month's visit to Dubai with her fiancé Vignesh was only for this purpose. 
     

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    However, there is no official announcement about this news. This is not the first time Nayanthara will be investing in some business. Apart from being an actress, she also launched Rowdy Pictures (production house) with fiance Vignesh Shivan. 
     

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    Nayanthara has also invested in Chai Wale, a food and beverage company, and The Lip Balm, a Chennai-based cosmetic company.
     

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    Talking about Nayanthara’s upcoming movies, she will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi, Godfather, Connect, and Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan. 

    Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing RCB

    On Nayanthara’s birthday, she announced Rowdy Pictures's film production house last year. Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs 2.5 - 3 crore per film. Nayanthara has reportedly brought a 4BKH flat in a posh locality of Chennai. The apartment is located in Chennai’s ‘Poes Garden’, one of the most expensive areas of the state capital of Tamil Nadu.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue drb

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case? drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Did Sushmita Sen adopt a baby boy? Actress reveals the truth drb

    Did Sushmita Sen adopt a baby boy? Actress reveals the truth

    Virat Kohli adorable hi to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart watch drb

    Virat Kohli’s adorable ‘hi’ to daughter Vamika in the stands will melt your heart; watch

    Recent Stories

    US President Joe Biden disappointed as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses-dnm

    US President Joe Biden ‘disappointed’ as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses

    Coronavirus India's COVID-19 surge continues with 2.64 lakh fresh cases; Omicron tally at 5,753-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 surge continues with 2.64 lakh fresh cases; Omicron tally at 5,753

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Over 1 crore perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti-dnm

    Over 1 crore perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti

    Haridwar hate speech: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi arrested in Dharam Sansad case-dnm

    Haridwar hate speech: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi arrested in Dharam Sansad case

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon