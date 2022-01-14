Nayanthara to invest in oil business after 'Chai Wale', 'The Lip Balm'; here's how much she's investing

Nayanthara has already invested in many businesses and according to the latest reports, she is set to spend a huge amount on her new venture in UAE.

Lady superstar Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the south film industry, and she is continuing to rule the as the numero uno female actress. The actress was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaathe' and currently shooting for other big projects.



Besides that, she has invested her money in multiple businesses, and now, reportedly, she is all set to invest in a new oil business based in UAE. The actress has determined to invest a considerable amount in her new venture.



According to reports, Nayanthara had decided to invest in lucrative oil business and will reportedly spend Rs. 100 crore. Her last month's visit to Dubai with her fiancé Vignesh was only for this purpose.



However, there is no official announcement about this news. This is not the first time Nayanthara will be investing in some business. Apart from being an actress, she also launched Rowdy Pictures (production house) with fiance Vignesh Shivan.



Nayanthara has also invested in Chai Wale, a food and beverage company, and The Lip Balm, a Chennai-based cosmetic company.



Talking about Nayanthara’s upcoming movies, she will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi, Godfather, Connect, and Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan.