Nayanthara, who often stays away from movie events, made an appearance on stage as Vignesh Shivan's wife at the Love Insurance Kompany pre-release event. Fans were moved by their touching moment as the movie gets ready for its April 10 release.

For those who are familiar with Nayanthara, her no-film event policy is rather rigorous. Actually, her film contract contains a non-negotiable condition about it. However, she made an exception for her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Tuesday. Vignesh Shivan was moved when she appeared on stage at the Love Insurance Kompany's pre-release event on April 8, not as a producer of the movie but rather as his wife.

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During his address, Vignesh Shivan brought his crew onto the platform and made a joke about how he couldn't afford to invite "actor" Nayanthara on stage because of her no-event policy. He was at a loss for words when he offered that she may join LIK as a producer and wife. Next, he made sure Nayanthara was still there at the location.

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"I don't know what to say," he said, glancing backstage. Have they gotten away? She occasionally departs after the event starts. Vignesh Shivan was taken aback and moved to tears when Nayanthara entered the room with two of her teammates. After then, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a memorable moment with their admirers by giving each other hugs. After kissing her forehead, he carried on with his remarks. When requested to speak to the audience, she stepped behind Vignesh and the team members and greeted them with folded hands.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty play the main parts in his next science fiction movie, Love Insurance Kompany, often known as LIK. The supporting cast includes Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Shah Ra, Mysskin, Anandaraj, and Sunil Reddy.

In collaboration with SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio, Nayanthara and Vignesh produced LIK under Rowdy Pictures. After several delays, the movie, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, is scheduled to open in cinemas on April 10.