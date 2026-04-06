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Vignesh Shivan-Dhanush Fallout Explained: Real Reason Behind Rift—Was It Nayanthara Or A Movie Feud?
Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivan, has emotionally opened up about his fallout with actor Dhanush and where their relationship stands today.
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Vignesh Shivan on his fallout with Dhanush. What went wrong?
The conflict between Vignesh Shivan and Dhanush reportedly began in 2024. Dhanush had produced Vignesh's film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which starred Nayanthara. He later sent a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore for using a 3-second clip from the film in the wedding documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'. This move apparently came as a huge shock to both Vignesh and Nayanthara.
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Vignesh Shivan latest interview about Dhanush
Vignesh Shivan is currently getting ready for his new film, 'Love Insurance Company' (LIC). In a recent interview with Gopinath, he spoke his heart out about Dhanush. He said, 'I really like actor Dhanush... I see my father in him.' He explained that his father passed away on July 28, which is also Dhanush's birthday. He added that sometimes, you just don't know why disagreements happen with certain people.
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Image Credit : X
Vignesh Shivan Dhanush split
He said circumstances led to the fallout, which he sees as a 'huge loss' and an 'insult'. 'I must have made a mistake somewhere,' he admitted. Vignesh also gave Dhanush full credit for his career, saying, 'If I am in this position today, it is because of Dhanush.' He recalled being with Dhanush for over two years during the 'Velaiilla Pattathari' shoot, saying their bond was so strong that he would only eat after Dhanush did.
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