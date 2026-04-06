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Vignesh Shivan Dhanush split

He said circumstances led to the fallout, which he sees as a 'huge loss' and an 'insult'. 'I must have made a mistake somewhere,' he admitted. Vignesh also gave Dhanush full credit for his career, saying, 'If I am in this position today, it is because of Dhanush.' He recalled being with Dhanush for over two years during the 'Velaiilla Pattathari' shoot, saying their bond was so strong that he would only eat after Dhanush did.