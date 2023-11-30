Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nayanthara now owns Mercedes Maybach; husband Vignesh Shivan gifts wife on her 39th birthday (Photos)

    Jawan star Nayanthara turned 39 on November 18. Her husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, gifted her one of the most expensive cars, Mercedes Maybach, for her birthday. Take a look

    Nayanthara now owns Mercedes Maybach; husband Vignesh Shivan gifts wife on her 39th birthday (Photos) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    On November 18, Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' was 39 years old. Her husband-director gave her a beautiful new Mercedes Maybach as a birthday present. The actress turned to Instagram to thank him for his present with a couple of photos. She celebrated her birthday this year with her two boys, Uyir and Ulag. She has yet to release images from her birthday celebration.

    Vignesh Shivan, who has been hard at work on the pre-production of his forthcoming film, surprised his actress-wife with a late birthday present. She was given an excellent automobile when she turned 39.

    Nayanthara posted to Instagram on November 29 to share images of her new Mercedes Maybach. The starting price is Rs 2.69 crore, with a top-end automobile costing Rs 3.40 crore. She thanked him and sent him a kind message.

    Also Read: Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023: Khushi to Karisma Kapoor, celebs dress in their best attires

    She posted the photos and wrote, "WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband ,Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift Love you (sic)," with many heart emojis.

    Nayanthara had two releases in 2023 - 'Jawan' and 'Iraivan'. While 'Jawan' was a huge success, 'Iraivan' was a flop. She is looking forward to the release of her new film, 'Annapoorani,' which will hit cinemas on November 1. She is also working on 'test' and 'Mannangatti Since 1960'.

    Vignesh Shivan is hard at work on the pre-production of his next project, which will star 'Love Today' actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan. An official announcement about the cast and crew will be made in the next weeks.

    Also Read: IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed RKK

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning RBA

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions SHG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed RKK

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures AJR

    'Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures

    Column Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: A damp squib

    Viewpoint: Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 is a damp squib

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon