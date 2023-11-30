Nayanthara now owns Mercedes Maybach; husband Vignesh Shivan gifts wife on her 39th birthday (Photos)

Jawan star Nayanthara turned 39 on November 18. Her husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, gifted her one of the most expensive cars, Mercedes Maybach, for her birthday. Take a look

On November 18, Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' was 39 years old. Her husband-director gave her a beautiful new Mercedes Maybach as a birthday present. The actress turned to Instagram to thank him for his present with a couple of photos. She celebrated her birthday this year with her two boys, Uyir and Ulag. She has yet to release images from her birthday celebration.

Vignesh Shivan, who has been hard at work on the pre-production of his forthcoming film, surprised his actress-wife with a late birthday present. She was given an excellent automobile when she turned 39.

Nayanthara posted to Instagram on November 29 to share images of her new Mercedes Maybach. The starting price is Rs 2.69 crore, with a top-end automobile costing Rs 3.40 crore. She thanked him and sent him a kind message.

She posted the photos and wrote, "WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband ,Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift Love you (sic)," with many heart emojis.

Nayanthara had two releases in 2023 - 'Jawan' and 'Iraivan'. While 'Jawan' was a huge success, 'Iraivan' was a flop. She is looking forward to the release of her new film, 'Annapoorani,' which will hit cinemas on November 1. She is also working on 'test' and 'Mannangatti Since 1960'.

Vignesh Shivan is hard at work on the pre-production of his next project, which will star 'Love Today' actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan. An official announcement about the cast and crew will be made in the next weeks.

