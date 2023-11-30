Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023: Khushi to Karisma Kapoor, celebs dress in their best attires

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Vogue held the Forces of Fashion India 2023 edition last night at The Oberoi, Trident in Mumbai.

    The fashion event was a star-stunned show and the celebrities put their fashion game forward and looked stunning in their attires. 

    Masaba Gupta

    Masaba Gupta attended the event with a daring black gown and a nude bracelet with gold palm designs. She wore massive bracelets in her hands. 

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor donned a black studded blazer and pants of the same colour that had golden sequences on them. She completed her look with golden heels.

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

    Tamannaah Bhatia donned a glittery figure-hugging golden top with a black skirt. Meanwhile, Vijay wore a blue striped suit. 

    Soman Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

    For the fashion event, Soman looked gorgeous in an orange outfit with big flowers on its skirt. Her husband, Anand opted for a grey suit.

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    At the Vogue Forces of Fashion event, Sobhita Dhulipala showed off her elegant side. In a blue shirt, loose black trousers, and a black leather jacket, the 'The Night Manager' actress looked like a lady boss. 

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar wore a simple black thin-strapped long gown with a black cloth running down her neck. 

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor looked lovely in a black thigh-high slit gown, exuding glamour while showing off her toned legs.

