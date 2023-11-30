Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023: Khushi to Karisma Kapoor, celebs dress in their best attires
Vogue held the Forces of Fashion India 2023 edition last night at The Oberoi, Trident in Mumbai.
The fashion event was a star-stunned show and the celebrities put their fashion game forward and looked stunning in their attires.
Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta attended the event with a daring black gown and a nude bracelet with gold palm designs. She wore massive bracelets in her hands.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor donned a black studded blazer and pants of the same colour that had golden sequences on them. She completed her look with golden heels.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia donned a glittery figure-hugging golden top with a black skirt. Meanwhile, Vijay wore a blue striped suit.
Soman Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
For the fashion event, Soman looked gorgeous in an orange outfit with big flowers on its skirt. Her husband, Anand opted for a grey suit.
Sobhita Dhulipala
At the Vogue Forces of Fashion event, Sobhita Dhulipala showed off her elegant side. In a blue shirt, loose black trousers, and a black leather jacket, the 'The Night Manager' actress looked like a lady boss.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar wore a simple black thin-strapped long gown with a black cloth running down her neck.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor looked lovely in a black thigh-high slit gown, exuding glamour while showing off her toned legs.