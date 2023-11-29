IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries

Prime Video has emerged triumphant at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, securing the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award for the acclaimed "Panchayat Season 2." This recognition stands as a testament to the flourishing landscape of India's streaming industry, with 32 entries spanning 10 languages from 15 diverse OTT platforms vying for the coveted accolade.

The esteemed judging panel, headed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, comprised accomplished individuals such as filmmakers Utpal Borpujari and Krishna DK, alongside thespians Divya Dutta and Prosenjit Chatterjee. In a competitive field, "Panchayat Season 2," directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, stood out as a stellar creation.

The narrative of "Panchayat Season 2" unfolds in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around the central character, Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by the talented Jitendra Kumar. Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate, reluctantly assumes the role of the Secretary at the Panchayat Office due to a dearth of more appealing job prospects. Against this backdrop, Abhishek, balancing his responsibilities in the village, confronts the pursuit of his corporate ambitions by preparing for the CAT exams. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the second season delves deeper into Abhishek's experiences in Phulera.The series, marked by its comedic and dramatic elements, masterfully captures the nuances of everyday life in a village.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, "Panchayat Season 2" weaves a delightful tapestry of Abhishek's evolving relationships with key characters like Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi.

Addressing how prime video brings the cultural stories of India Country director of Prime Video India Sushant Sreeram said "At Prime Video, our aim is to bring to life distinctive, relatable and ultimately deeply entertaining stories that reflect the rich and diverse cultures of our amazing country. These are stories from deep within India that at the same time represent universal themes and emotions, ultimately delighting audiences across the globe.” He further stated “Panchayat is one such heart-warming story set within the richness of India’s culture and traditions. The series’ win today at the first ever Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the highly acclaimed 54th IFFI, Goa, is a testament to our dedication to curate truly immersive content for customers. IFFI and Prime Video share a common vision to promote the highly prolific Indian creative economy by providing them a platform to showcase their creative brilliance and cinematic excellence to the world. Thank you, to the jury and organizers at IFFI, we are truly honored to have received this recognition.”

Puring insights about the show the director of content licensing for Prime Video India Mr. Manish Meghani stated “Panchayat started off as a really simple idea, a coming-of-age story about a young engineering graduate man who sets off to a village and joins as a Panchayat secretary. What follows is a heartwarming story about his experiences living in this simple village, dealing with people and their everyday lives. This is a show that has received immense love from audiences and critics in India and around the world and has become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The rootedness of the story and characters have made Panchayat into a global success, as a testament to our belief at Prime Video that authentic and honest stories can transcend borders." He added “We are thankful to IFFI and the jury for recognizing the passion behind this remarkable and unique show, the audience for showering us with constant love and anticipation, and of course, the director, writers, the wonderful, amazing partners we have at TVF, the brilliant cast, and crew, without whom the show wouldn’t have become what it is today.”

Thanking the IFFI jury co-creator and director of panchayat Deepak Mishra said, "A heartfelt thank you to the esteemed IFFI jury for recognizing Panchayat Season 2 with the Best Web Series (OTT) Award. It’s a genuine honor for our entire team. I am supremely grateful to Arunabh Kumar, the co-creator on this show who had the vision of bringing rural India to the screen. Panchayat wasn’t just a project; it was a narrative meant to reflect the intricate tapestry of India’s quintessential village life – rich in surprising complexities yet brimming with heart. Our aim was to craft a story set in rustic India, with a compelling slice-of-life narrative and a dash of humor. The exceptional talents of versatile actors like Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and the entire Panchayat cast made it possible to transform this simple tale of everyday occurrences in an Indian village into an award-winning series. It’s heartening to see audiences in India and across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video appreciating the storytelling. Thank you for the global love!"

