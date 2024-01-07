Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' lands in trouble over 'Lord Ram ate meat' dialogue, hurting hindu sentiments

Nayanthara's new Film Annapoorani landed in trouble after it was released on Netflix. A complaint has been filed at LT Marg Police Station against one of the controversial scenes, where an actor called Lord Ram a ‘meat eater.’

Nayanthara’s new Film Annapoorani has courted controversy after the Film featured a controversial comment about Lord Ram. The Film released on Netflix recently and it featured Nayanthara in the titular role. While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki has filed a police complaint against the film, alleging that the film has hurt ‘sentiments of the Hindu community.’

Taking to X, Solanki said that Annapoorani accused of being ‘anti-Hindu’ and pointed out some controversial scenes, including one in which Ram is said to be a ‘meat eater.’

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix



At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios…

Sharing a copy of his complain, Solanki said, “I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix. At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu Film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts.”

He also listed down some scenes that he found problematic. “

1. A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani.

2. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film.

3. Farhan (Actor) influences the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater. @NetflixIndia and @ZeeStudios_ have deliberately made this Film and released around the Pran Pratishtha to hurt Hindu sentiments,” he wrote.

वाल्मीकि ने रामायण में कहाँ है - जब वनवास में भूख लगी थी, राम लक्ष्मण और सीता ने जानवरों को मारकर और पकाकर खाया था। रामायण में लिखा है की उन्होंने मांस खाया था - Dialogue in anti-Hindu movie Annapoornai produced by Zee Studios, Naad & Trident, released on Netflix

Solanki has requested the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the film.

About Annapoorani:

Annapoorani is a Tamil film starring Jai and Sathyaraj. It tells the narrative of Annapoorani, who aspires to be a cook. She must, however, face the challenges that come her way. On December 1, 2023, it was released in cinemas.

Nayanthara and Netflix India have yet to respond to this issue.