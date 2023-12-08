Nayak 2: Sequel to 2001 political drama confirmed? Here's what we know

Anil Kapoor delights fans with news of Nayak sequel on Instagram, confirming Nayak 2 is in the works. The iconic 2001 political drama's sequel is eagerly anticipated, with Kapoor riding high on the success of Animal

Anil Kapoor renowned for his diverse roles, recently sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of a sequel to his iconic film Nayak. Released in 2001, Nayak, a political drama directed by S. Shankar, has attained cult status, with Kapoor's portrayal of a television presenter thrust into the role of Chief Minister for a day earning widespread acclaim.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a captivating picture alongside his Animal co-star, Bobby Deol, showcasing their impeccably toned physiques. Responding to a fan's plea for a Nayak sequel, Kapoor enthusiastically declared, "Jaldi ban rahi hain (It's being made soon)," hinting at the imminent production of Nayak 2 and sparking excitement among eager fans.

Nayak, featuring Kapoor alongside Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, and Amrish Puri, revolves around the story of an ordinary man, played by Kapoor, who finds himself in the extraordinary position of Chief Minister for a day.

Currently basking in the success of his latest hit, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, Kapoor continues to dominate the silver screen. Animal's gripping narrative and powerful performances have contributed to Kapoor's ongoing success in the film industry.

Looking ahead, Kapoor is set to captivate audiences in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the film's teaser is set to be unveiled on December 8. Kapoor assumes the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, bearing the call sign 'Rocky.' The recently released first look posters for all lead actors have garnered widespread praise, building anticipation for this upcoming cinematic spectacle.

