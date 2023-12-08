Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Haathi Mere Saathi' actor Junior Mehmood passes away 67; succumbs to 4th stage stomach cancer

    Veteran actor Mehmood Junior, known for iconic films like Caravan and Mera Naam Joker, passed away at 67 after battling stage four stomach cancer. His health deteriorated rapidly, leading to life support

    Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passed away at 2.15am on Friday at his residence. He was suffering from 4th stage stomach cancer. The 67-year-old actor, known for his remarkable roles in iconic films like Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, succumbed to stage four stomach cancer at his Mumbai residence.

    Mehmood Junior's extensive career in the film industry endeared him to audiences with his effortless comedy and acting prowess. His contribution to the world of cinema will be remembered fondly by cinephiles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    According to reports, the actor's close friend Salam Kazi confirmed the news of his demise. Mehmood Junior's health had deteriorated, leading to his placement on life support. Despite the efforts, he couldn't overcome the battle with cancer.

    Earlier reports revealed that Mehmood Junior's cancer was diagnosed only a month ago, but unfortunately, it had reached an advanced stage. The disease had severely affected his lungs and other vital organs, and doctors had given him a prognosis of only 40 days.

    Upon learning of Mehmood Junior's deteriorating health, fellow actor and comedian Johnny Lever stood by his side, visiting him daily to monitor his condition. Expressing his desire to meet his old friends, Bollywood star Jeetendra, and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mehmood Junior received emotional support during his challenging times.

    Jeetendra, moved to tears after witnessing his friend's pain, shared his sentiments. Despite Mehmood Junior being unable to recognize him due to his condition, Jeetendra remained by his bedside, expressing his deep sadness at seeing his friend in such a state.

