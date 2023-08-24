National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win

National Film Awards 2023: The highly anticipated National Film Awards for 2022 will be announced today (August 24) evening in a press meet in New Delhi.

National Film Awards 2023: According to reports, the fight for Best Actress is heating up as Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut compete for the award. Alia Bhatt's outstanding performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" has established her as a strong candidate, while Kangana Ranaut's performance in "Thalaivi" strengthens her prospects.

This year's National honours represent a big clash between regional cinema and the glamour of Bollywood, with Malayalam films vying for the prized honours. Malayalam films such as Nayattu, Minnal Murali, and Meppadiyan are ready to challenge the supremacy of their Hindi counterparts. According to industry sources, the Malayalam film Nayattu might be a watershed moment for famous actor Joju George, establishing him as a strong candidate for the Best Actor award.

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect," directed by R. Madhavan, is another significant contender in several categories, including Best Actor. The musical arena should not be neglected, with maestro Keeravani expected to win Best Music Direction for his mesmerising compositions in the globally acclaimed film "RRR," directed by SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, "Minnal Murali," directed by Basil Joseph, has the potential to win several prizes, contributing to Malayalam cinema's burgeoning stature.

Nayattu: A Thrilling Story Nayattu, a thrilling 2021 Indian political survival thriller directed, co-produced, and written by Shahi Kabir, emerges as a strong candidate. The film, released on April 8, 2021, received significant recognition for its brilliant direction and the exceptional performances of the actors, particularly Joju George's riveting acting. Nayattu's ensemble cast includes Kunchako Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in prominent parts, with Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad, and Hakkim Shajahan providing support.

The compelling story of Nayattu centres around three police officers who unknowingly become players in the hands of unscrupulous politicians during a highly tense election season. They find themselves on the run, fleeing arrest and confronted with the delicate confluence of power and justice. The film's impact stems from its depiction of the battle for integrity amid a sophisticated network of political manipulation.

As the National Film Awards ceremony approaches, the industry and fans alike are anxious to see whose cinematic achievements will triumph in this battle of skill and storytelling prowess.

