    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details

    Alia Bhatt was earlier on board to play the leading role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial magnum opus period mythological drama film Ramayan. However, according to new reports, it might be true that Alia Bhatt has voluntarily opted out of the film.

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    According to recent media reports, Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Ramayan. The actress, who had allegedly said yes to starring as Sita in the film, has exited the project. It was also reported that Ranbir will play Lord Ram while Yash is in talks to play the role of the Raavan. A source claimed that Alia Bhatt has unfortunately decided to let go of the movie due to date issues. A source, according to the quotes given to a leading Indian entertainment portal, has shared, "As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt who got approached for the project is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration did not work out because of date issues."

    Ramayan is slated to begin filming in December this year. However, there seems to be a shift in the timeline. The source added that the three-part film is currently in the pre-production stage, and might not complete prep by December. For those unaware, the source also added, "It is understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on the screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace."

    The source dished details about makers trying to get Yash on board and shared, "The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritizes." Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar and producers Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra will hope Ramayan goes on floors in mid-2024.

