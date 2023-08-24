Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online

    India is now celebrating the incredible accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, but the country couldn't help but go back to Sushant Singh Rajput and his unmet desire to travel to space.

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    All thanks to Chandrayaan-3's successful arrival on the moon's surface and Sushant Singh Rajput's well-known interest in astronomy and space exploration, his admirers began trending him once more on social media. Sushant signed up to star in the now-cancelled movie Chanda Mama Door Ke back in 2018. One of the actor's unmet aspirations before leaving the earth was to play an astronaut. During events, he brought it up frequently.

    Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie granted U/A certificate
    The film was shelved because of its whopping budget. It needed Rs 67 crore alone, just for the production. Later, more funds would be needed for its promotion and publicity. Due to this overwhelming cost, the film turned out too ambitious to be completed. As per reports, to prepare for the film, Rajput had even been to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and learn the basics of training. However, the film got shelved later. Still, the actor persisted and wanted to get a certified instructor's course done. 

    Talking about it, Sushant had shared with a media outlet, “I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few  more weeks, I would hace received a certifiate of an instructor. I am planning to go to Houston to get the course done. It covers everything, from knowing things you need to go to space and even sitting in the centrifuge."

    It is extremely rare for an actor to be remembered and go viral on social media sites even after three years of his death. However, Sushant Singh Rajput is an exception as he is still loved and adored online. Just after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, the internet went gaga and SSR fans took to their handles to share his lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL vma

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details vma

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film's uncut version to release on OTT soon RBA

    'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film's uncut version to release on OTT soon

    Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap come together for vengeance crime drama ADC

    Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap come together for vengeance crime drama

    King Of Kotha LEAKED Dulquer Salmaan action thriller OUT on Tamilrockers telegram and other Torrent website RBA

    King Of Kotha LEAKED: Dulquer Salmaan’s action-thriller OUT on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Tandoori Chicken to Palak Paneer 7 homemade Indian recipes for weight loss gcw eai

    Tandoori Chicken to Palak Paneer: 7 homemade recipes for weight loss

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL vma

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order anr

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order

    Football Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Tension rises between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo osf

    Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Tension rises between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon