Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online

India is now celebrating the incredible accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, but the country couldn't help but go back to Sushant Singh Rajput and his unmet desire to travel to space.

All thanks to Chandrayaan-3's successful arrival on the moon's surface and Sushant Singh Rajput's well-known interest in astronomy and space exploration, his admirers began trending him once more on social media. Sushant signed up to star in the now-cancelled movie Chanda Mama Door Ke back in 2018. One of the actor's unmet aspirations before leaving the earth was to play an astronaut. During events, he brought it up frequently.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie granted U/A certificate

The film was shelved because of its whopping budget. It needed Rs 67 crore alone, just for the production. Later, more funds would be needed for its promotion and publicity. Due to this overwhelming cost, the film turned out too ambitious to be completed. As per reports, to prepare for the film, Rajput had even been to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and learn the basics of training. However, the film got shelved later. Still, the actor persisted and wanted to get a certified instructor's course done.

Talking about it, Sushant had shared with a media outlet, “I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would hace received a certifiate of an instructor. I am planning to go to Houston to get the course done. It covers everything, from knowing things you need to go to space and even sitting in the centrifuge."

It is extremely rare for an actor to be remembered and go viral on social media sites even after three years of his death. However, Sushant Singh Rajput is an exception as he is still loved and adored online. Just after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, the internet went gaga and SSR fans took to their handles to share his lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.

Also Read: Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here