Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration

For Day 1, Natasha wore a silver metal domb from the brand Bloni, paired with a chainmail-like skirt from the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. For Day 2, Natasha took it up a notch and celebrated Indian fabric, tones and prints with her look. Check out her look.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat starting from March 1-3. Renowned figures from a wide range of fields, including electronics, movies, and sports, will be present at these events. Natasha Poonawalla who is attending the three-day event with her husband Adar Poonawalla is serving the most impeccable looks every day.

When Natasha Poonawalla attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she dazzled the fashion police with an eccentric silver metal ensemble from the brand Bloni. Natasha wore a chainmail-like skirt by famous designer Manish Malhotra with a silver metal domb by Bloni.

Bloni, a fashion company, claims on their website that the metal domb is made entirely of aluminum. She added a touch of refinement by styling her hair into a tidy bun and adorning it with a silver scrunchy. She went with a muted makeup look and finished off the look elegantly with a striking ring. You may get the silver metal domb that Natasha wore on Bloni's official website. The value is Rs 1,50,000.

For Day 2 look, she chose a unique Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit this time. Her ensemble was amazing in every way. The complete look included a skirt, cloak, and corset top. The stunning skirt displayed exquisite craftsmanship and was matched with a shimmering black corset top with a sweetheart neckline. The skirt was beautifully embroidered with animal flowers in shades of brown and silver, contrasting with the black fabric.

The cape was stylish and blended in perfectly with the overall appearance. It's impossible not to be mesmerized by the exquisite contrast between metallic and earthy tones and the celestial harmony it produced. Naturally, Natasha looked great with her ensemble. A stunning silhouette was further created by the flowing cape combined with the rigid corset and skirt.

Natasha completed her ensemble with a bold emerald necklace and a set of large diamond earrings. Her finger ring is worth mentioning in and of itself, and the clutch she was carrying was really elegant and sophisticated. In terms of makeup, Natasha kept it subtle and chic with a lovely base with some highlighter on, the structured eyebrows and the smokey eye make up added a tinge of drama. The nude lip shade was indeed a terrific choice! The hairdo was simple and looked extremely elegant.

The extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika commenced with the 'An Evening in Everland' event. Guests arrived the evening dressed in stylish cocktail wear, setting the bar for elegance for the festivities that followed. Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration lived up to the Ambani family's reputation for lavish celebrations.

