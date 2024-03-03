Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' looks

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, two tech moguls who have made a name for themselves in Silicon Valley. The image of Zuckerberg and Gates meeting in Jamnagar, dressed in casual attire, caught the attention of the public. Here's what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wore during the functions.

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat starting from March 1-3. The day commenced with a delightful jungle theme, and all the prominent figures were seen sporting unique outfits.  

     Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's look

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan looked absolutely brilliant in ensembles designed by Rahul Mishra.  They graced the night in beige and green-themed ethnic attire. Both of their clothes' embroidery displayed exquisite craftsmanship, and their colors looked stunning on them. Priscilla’s blouse however does deserve a special mention of its own for being extraordinary to the very core. Their appearance was fantastic and magical in every way. Like every other previous appearance the pair had at the pre-wedding celebration, this one was outstanding as well.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan made a grand entrance at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. The couple also shared their outfits on Instagram, congratulating the Indian couple on their wedding.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

     

    Day 2's theme, "A Walk on the Wild Side," was a natural fit for Anant Ambani's recently launched Reliance Foundation Vantara program. The Meta founder even posed with Bill Gates in his animal print shirt paired with white trousers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

     

    Two tech titans, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, who rose to prominence in Silicon Valley by creating their wildly profitable businesses, were spotted joking around with one another during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw

    Bill Gates' look decoded

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw

    Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, looked stunning in this all-black outfit. The overcoat had subdued Indian floral designs, and the zari border around the coat and sleeves gave it an extra glamorous touch. He looked quite confident and at ease in this gorgeous traditional Indian outfit, and he gave off a very joyous vibe.

    Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, sports stars, heads of states and business tycoons from India and abroad have descended onto the Reliance township for the three-day pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant. Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, while Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. chief managing director Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    'Anil Antony unfamiliar with Pathanamthitta...' BJP leader PC George upset with Lok Sabha Election Kerala list anr

    'Anil Antony unfamiliar with Pathanamthitta...' BJP leader PC George upset with Lok Sabha Election Kerala list

    Bengaluru Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all snt

    Bengaluru: Outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe where blast occurred to reopen on Mahashivratri; owner welcomes all

    Indian scum, we do not welcome you Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    'Indian scum, we do not welcome you...' Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty snt

    Tarun Kumar Vashisth makes history as 1st visually impaired PhD from IIM-A; set to join IIM Bodh Gaya faculty

    football Georgina Rodriguez stuns with Man United-inspired 'Ronaldo 7' dress at Paris Fashion Week; See Photos snt

    Georgina Rodriguez stuns with Man United-inspired 'Ronaldo 7' dress at Paris Fashion Week; See Photos

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon