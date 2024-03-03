Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: For Day 2, the theme was ‘A Walk on the Wild Side’, perfectly aligned with the new Reliance Foundation Vantara initiative helmed by Anant Ambani. The Meta founder even posed with Bill Gates in his animal print shirt paired with white trousers. Netizens couldn't resist commenting on the new look. 

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Highlights from the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar are making news, from Rihanna's spectacular performance on Day 1 to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg's appearance in attire with a forest motif on Day 2.

    For the three days leading up to the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, Reliance Township has been invaded by Bollywood stars, cricketers, sports stars, chiefs of state, and business moguls from both India and elsewhere. Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, while Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. chief managing director Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani.

    For Day 2, the theme was ‘A Walk on the Wild Side’, perfectly aligned with the new Reliance Foundation Vantara initiative helmed by Anant Ambani. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were all smiles as they posed with Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani for the event. The Meta founder even posed with Bill Gates in his animal print shirt paired with white trousers.

     The photo captures him alongside his wife, Priscilla, exuding happiness as they prepare for the event. In his caption, Zuckerberg expressed his excitement, remarking, "It's getting wild out here."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ with ‘jungle fever’ as the suggested dress code and ‘Mela Rouge’, a potpourri of desi activities in the guests’ favourite south Asian attires, were the major themes on Saturday.

    Here's how netizens reacted:

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    For the grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday (March 1Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt for Vantara), several top celebrities and business leaders included Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, popstar Rihanna, former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, cricketers Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD' NIR

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD'

    Recent Stories

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted in style RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding Highlights Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Mark Zuckerberg and more spotted

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon