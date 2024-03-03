Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet photos: Bill Gates to Anand Mahindra to Shah Rukh Khan and more attend

    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding day 3 live updates: Celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Bill Gates, DJ Bravo, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone attend the 3-day bash.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The three-day pre-wedding celebrations for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant began on Friday (March 1) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Day 3, the big finale, promises to be a blend of adventure and tradition. On the last day, guests will begin the morning with 'Tusker Trails' before exploring Jamnagar's lush expanses in 'casual elegant' gear.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, and Salman Khan joined forces on stage to dance to the Oscar-winning RRR tune Naatu Naatu. When they failed to execute the hook step, they attempted their signature steps instead.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    In the evening, a 'Hashtakshar' ceremony will be organised to commemorate the official union in front of their loved ones.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The second day of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations was themed 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities in the guests' preferred south Asian garb.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The 'Walk on the Wildside' was outdoors at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary in Jamnagar.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The ceremony at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar is attended by about 2,000 visitors, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. To complement the theme of the second day, all of these visitors dressed in flower, avian, tiger, and animal prints.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The premiere day, March 1, was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and attendees dressed in stylish cocktail wear. The first day of celebrations featured a Cirque du Soleil performance, a drone display, and Rihanna's debut in India.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The events are taking place in Jamnagar, which holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their strong familial links.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    At the event Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wore a black sherwani with a dash of blue across his chest

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor posed for the cameras at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur posed for the cameras at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya posed with Arjun Kapoor at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

    article_image14

    Ambani family members Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta posed for a photo at the event.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda French Gates posed with Anant and Mukesh Ambani at the bash.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nita Ambani Isha Ambani dance to Ghar More Pardesiya at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant sangeet celebrations (Video)

    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dance to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet celebrations-Video

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' looks

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza delighted with Bengaluru FC's crucial win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza delighted with Bengaluru FC's crucial win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights

    Top Pakistani terrorist commander Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman found dead under mysterious circumstances snt

    Top Pakistani terrorist commander Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman found dead under mysterious circumstances

    football ISL 2023-24: Kratky pleased after Mumbai City FC's comeback win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Kratky pleased after Mumbai City FC's comeback win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Amul latest doodle featuring Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala goes viral; Check out gcw

    Amul's latest doodle featuring Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala goes viral; Check out

    Water stress grips India: IMD data shows over 540 districts struggling

    Water stress grips India: IMD data shows over 540 districts struggling

    Recent Videos

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    (Video) Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon