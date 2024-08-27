Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor

    Telugu actor Nani has raised concerns regarding misbehaviour against women. He voiced hope about today's youth, claiming that the future looks bright. The actor recently reacted to the Hema Committee report, which exposed sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Nani, a Tollywood star preparing for his forthcoming film 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', has raised worry over sexual misbehaviour against women. Nani responded to the recent Hema Committee report, which revealed sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam cinema business, by saying that he feels the present situation is worse and that it continues to upset him. In a recent interview, when asked how he viewed a shift or what he felt would change things, Nani expressed his concern of social media. 

    "This has been bothering me since the Nirbhaya case. It never stops and it continuously keeps disturbing me. Actually, I am very scared of scrolling through my phone. We are in the midst of a social media boom, everyone is on social media, and so many things are happening on it. I believe that anything that reaches its peak will eventually start to decline", Nani told NDTV.

    Nani remarked, "Whenever I hear about all this stuff, especially about how women are treated or how anyone can say or do anything and think they can get away with it, I remember how much better things were 20 years ago. And it was better than the previous 20 years. I believe we are currently in the worst scenario.

    Expressing optimism for the future, the 'MCA' actor stated, "since of my career or, in general, since I adore children, I engage with them a lot more. I've had several interactions with children aged five and six. I know the future looks brighter, and I am optimistic about it. I believe things will be better than they are now. They will fare far better than us. I have high hopes that things will improve from here."

    Nani regularly shares his thoughts on numerous cinema-related matters. He recently replied to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's remarks on Prabhas and his film Kalki 2898 AD.

    Meanwhile, Nani's forthcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, will be released on August 29. It will be in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.  

