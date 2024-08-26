Entertainment

Manju Warrier to Parvathy-7 popular Malayalam actress

Here are seven popular Malayalam actresses who have made significant contributions to the Malayalam film industry.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Known for her versatile roles and strong performances, Parvathy has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Bangalore Days, Charlie, Take Off, and Uyare.

Nayanthara

Although Nayanthara works predominantly in Kollywood, she is also a popular figure in Mollywood, known for her roles in films like Puthiya Niyamam, Bhaskar the Rascal, and Nizhal.

Kavya Madhavan

Kavya Madhavan, a well-known actress in Malayalam cinema, started her career as a child artist and has acted in popular films like Meesa Madhavan, Perumazhakkalam, and Gaddama.

Bhavana

Bhavana has been a popular actress in Malayalam cinema for years, with successful films like Chronic Bachelor, Nammal, Daivanamathil, and Honey Bee.

Mamta Mohandas

An actress and playback singer, Mamta Mohandas is known for her roles in films like Big B, Kadha Thudarunnu, Anwar, and Two Countries.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen is a talented actress who starred in films like Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, Mersal, and Praana. She is known for her versatility and charm on screen.

Manju Warrier

Often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" of Malayalam cinema, Manju Warrier is celebrated for films like How Old Are You, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, and Lucifer.

