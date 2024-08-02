Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu REVIEW: Is Ananth Ram's film worth watching? Read social media reactions

"Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu," a Tamil comedy-drama written and directed by Ananth Ram, is a touching look at friendship, life, and the intricacies of human relationships. The film opened in cinemas on August 2, 2024. The narrative follows Anand as he returns to his hometown to reconcile with his pals. Along the trip, he reflects on his life in eight chapters, which causes him to doubt his own happiness and the actual meaning of life.



Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu: Cast and Crew

The cast of "Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu" includes Leela, Kumaravel, Vishalini, Ananth, Bhavani Sre, RJ Vijay, Irfan, Wilspat, Dev, KPY Bala, Monica, RJ Anandhi, Sabarish, Guhan, Fenny Oliver, Dharma, Vinoth, Poovendhan, Madan Gowri, Jerome Remigas, Praveen, Sai Venkatesh, Thangadurai, Venkat Prabhu, and Aishwarya M.

Also Read: Cardi B expecting baby no.3! Announces pregnancy amid filing for divorce from Offset

The team of "Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu" comprises Venkat Prabhu as the presenter, Masala Popcorn in partnership with White Feather Studios as the producers, and Aishwarya M and Sudha R as producers. Ananth wrote, directed, and performed in the film, and he and Rajesh V collaborated on the screenplay.







AH Kaashif wrote the soundtrack, Tamil Selvan did the DOP, and Fenny Oliver edited. Rahul is the art director, with Rajesh V serving as creative producer. The production crew consists of executive producers Dev and Mohan P, production executive SS Sridhar, choreographer Azhar, and costume designer Preethi Narayanan.

Also Read: Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar?



Ram did the makeup, Sathish did the sound design, and G Lawrence Vishnu and Visakh N B mixed the sound. Rajesh V and Jerome Remigias are the co-directors, with Mohan, Jeganathan Thangam, and Praveen serving as assistant directors.



The directorial team consists of Suboss, Imayavan, Ra Sarath, Bharani, Sriram, and Sri Hari. Sudharshan Storyteller created the publicity stills, while Dharmaraj, Madras Touch, Vikram, and Balaji worked on the production stills. VJN does in-house design, while Reenesh Amjith R handles in-house editing. Image One Studios handles the visual effects, while Saarang's DI handles the digital imaging. Suresh Chandra and Rekha D'one are the PROs, with NXTGEN designing the publicity, Rekhs doing the subtitles, and ADFX Studio doing the lyric videos.

Latest Videos