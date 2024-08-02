Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar?

Entertainment
Over the years, actress Kiara Advani has well established her name in the entertainment film industry.
For the unversed, she is not an outsider to the industry and has acting running in her blood.
Kiara Advani is the step-great-granddaughter of Bollywood icon Ashok Kumar and the granddaughter of Saeed Jaffrey.
Her mother, Genevieve, is the daughter of Saeed's brother Hamid and his first wife, a British woman.
Hamid eventually divorced his British wife and married Bharti Ganguly, Ashok Kumar's daughter.
Kiara will be seen in the film 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan.