    Nagendran's Honeymoons REVIEW: Should you watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's film on Hotstar? Read THIS

    The Malayalam web series Nagendran's Honeymoons, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, premiered on July 19, 2024. Nithin Renji Panicker directed the film, which is currently accessible to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Nagendran's Honeymoons, a Malayalam web series, has begun broadcasting on digital platforms. The comedic drama is presently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi. Nagendran's Honeymoons is a long-awaited original Malayalam OTT release. The bilingual distribution allows a larger audience to appreciate this comic series about Nagendran's escapades as he deceitfully marries many women to fund his visa.
     
    Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the lead in this production, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker of Kasaba fame. Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran, and Niranjana Anoop play key parts in Nagendran's Honeymoon. 

    Nagendran's Honeymoons Story:
    Nagendran, who wants to work overseas, pays for his visa by misleading ladies into marrying him. The teaser indicates that he marries five ladies of various religions and localities in order to collect dowries and evade detection. When things go wrong, his plans fall apart. To see how it all plays out, viewers will need to watch the series.

    Nagendran's Honeymoons: Cast and Crew 
    The cast of Nagendran's Honeymoons includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Shweta Menon, Grace Antony, Ramesh Pisharody, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Janardanan, Prasanth Alexander, Niranjana Anoop, Alphy Panjikaran, and Ammu Abhirami. Nithin Renji Panicker wrote, directed, and produced the film Nagendran's Honeymoons. 

    The series' cinematography is by Nikhil S. Praveen, while the executive producers are Sanjay Padiyoor and Nikhil Renji Panicker. Ranjin Raj wrote the soundtrack, while Mansoor Muthutty edited it. Suresh Kollam handled the art direction, and Sanal V. Devan served as co-director. 

    Ronex Xavier did the makeup, Nisar Rahmath created the costumes, and M. R. Rajakrishnan did the sound design. Mrinalini Gandhi and Premji Prakash served as associate directors. Mafia Sasi oversaw stunt coordination, while Vinu Krishnan designed the project. Paulose Kurumattom was the production controller, K. P. Muralidharan performed the calligraphy, Naveen Murali shot the stills, and Collin Leophil created the designs. 

