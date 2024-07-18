Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' lehenga have animals printed on it?

    Radhika Merchant, Ambani's choti bahu, has captured hearts with her back-to-back stunning outfits for her pre and post-wedding festivities.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    She is a natural fashionista, whether she is wearing Anant Ambani's love letter-printed gown or exquisite jewelry with her husband's gemstone. While Radhika's entire costume was stunning, her look for Shubh Aashirwad captured everyone's heart. It was made in conjunction with Jayasri Burman, Abu Jani, and Sandeep Khosla.

    article_image2

    For her first evening as Mrs. Radhika Ambani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla worked with modern Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to create the most one-of-a-kind gown for our bride.

    article_image3

    To bring Jayasri's painting to life, the lehenga's 12 panels are hand-painted on a unique Italian canvas. The garment, which has Jayasri's signature mythical aesthetic, honors Anant and Radhika's union with extremely poignant imagery. 

    article_image4

    The human figurines depicting the joyful couple exude a celestial air that honors the divinity within their humanity. The fauna represents Anant's affection for animals, particularly elephants, which are considered auspicious and beautiful.

    article_image5

    The artistry includes careful hand stitching with real gold Zardozi. The most detailed regions in Jayasri's art are illuminated by a shimmering sea of sequins. is combined with a blouse hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by expert artisans at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

    article_image6

    The ensemble captures the delight of new beginnings and the thrill of living with the love of your life.

