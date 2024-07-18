Entertainment

Is Ridhima Pandit dating Shubman Gill? Actress reveals the TRUTH

Ridhima Pandit has been said to be dating cricketer Ridhima Pandit. Numerous sources say the two will marry in December. Now, Ridhima has addressed such accusations.  

She claimed that there was no truth in these rumours and said, ''No. Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sportsman, but main unhe jaanti nahi.

"Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei. I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.''

She has also reacted to such rumours previously. The actress said, ''It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story, and then it goes viral on social media.

"I don't know Gill personally. This is absurd. I began receiving congratulatory texts in the morning; I got weary of disputing the talk. I eventually decided to put it on my SM.

Spilling the beans about her current relationship status

She added, ''I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down.''

Ridhima Pandit's TV career at a glance

She is well-known for her part in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She even won a Gold Award in the Best Debut Actress category for her work on the show.

Apart from that, she took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She was also seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.

