Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Hassan's daughter once

Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Hassan were rumoured to be in a relationship and were also said to marry each other. However, their love ended after an episode that included Shruti’s younger sister, Akshara Hasaan. Here is what had happened.

Naga Chaitanya, son of South's superstar Nagarjuna, has turned 35 on Tuesday, November 23. Born in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2017. However, they got divorced after four years, in October this year. Very few know that before Samantha, Naga Chaitanya had an affair with Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan.

According to reports, Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya met each other for the first time in 2013 through a common friend. After this, the closeness between the two stars started increasing, and the couple started dating each other.

According to the source of a leading portal, the love between Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan was so deep that they could not live without seeing each other. In fact, the news of them getting married had also done rounds in the media. The closeness between them was also seen at the 2013 South Filmfare Awards.

As per reports, Shruti Haasan and her younger sister Akshara Haasan accompanied Naga Chaitanya to a function. Meanwhile, Shruti had to go on the stage to perform, so she told Naga Chaitanya to take her sister with him.

However, due to timing issues, Naga Chaitanya left alone, without Akshara. It was only after this that Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya had a rift, eventually becoming the reason for their breakup. In May 2015, when Shruti Haasan posted a selfie with Naga Chaitanya his birthday, fans thought that the two might have patched up. But nothing like this happened.

Naga Chaitanya and Shruti have also worked together in the 2016 film ‘Premam’. After Naga Chaitanya's breakup with Shruti Haasan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke up with Siddharth, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha came closer to each other. Their friendship gradually turned into love. Samantha had confessed her relationship with Naga Chaitanya in September 2016.

After this, in January 2017, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged. In an interview, Samantha had said that Naga Chaitanya became her first friend in the film industry, only to become her best friend later. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married on October 6, 2017, in Hyderabad. However, after four years of their marriage, on October 3 this year, Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya by issuing a statement on social media.

