Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

The shooing of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the film is finally nearing its release date, next year. Continue reading to know when the film will be released.

The much-awaited film of Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is soon going to be released. The makers of the film have announced the release date of the films. However, the fans were a little taken disappointed since the film’s release date has further been pushed.

Previously, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was slated for a release on Valentine’s Day 2022. But, the makers of the film have pushed the date further; it will now be released on Baishakhi 2022. The news was officially announced by Aamir Khan Productions sharing a poster of the film featuring Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan in retro looks.

It was in 2019, on Aamir Khan’s birthday that the film was announced. The movie has seen several delays, thanks to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus last year. It has seen at least three release dates, so far. The film was first slated for Christmas 2020 release, which was then pushed to Christmas 2021. It was once again pushed for Valentine’s Day 2022 date. However, now the film is finally expected to release on Baishakhi, next year, on April 14.

In the poster that reveals the new release date of the film, Kareen Kapoor Khan is seen leaning on Aamir Khan’s shoulder, and a mustard field beneath them. This is the second film of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together after 3 Idiots.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an Indian adaptation of Forest Gump that starred Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. The film will look at Indian history and will be interlinked with the life of 'Laal Singh Chaddha’ played by Aamir Khan. Actor Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in a crucial role in the film along with actor Mona Singh. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18. Directed by Advait Chanda, the film has been shot in several locations across Punjab, Ladak, Himachal Pradesh and Turkey.

Take a look at the film's poster: