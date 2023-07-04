Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya after just 2.5 years of marriage

The daughter of Naga Babu, Niharika Konidela, married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a lavish event a few years ago, in front of a large number of famous people. The pair has been dwelling in a Banjara Hills apartment. Niharika filed for divorce from Chaitanya in Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad today, according to the most recent update. Their divorce's causes are kept a secret. None of them have also provided an official confirmation.As a result of Niharika deleting her Instagram account, speculation increased. But JV Chaitanya, her husband, shared a photo of his wife on Instagram. Her account is eventually kept as well. This led to rumour mills being shut down. Then, everything appears to be going well between them.

Today morning, Chaitanya tweeted an update stating that he had visited a meditation centre and congratulated all who had made the trip. This could be a sign that they have news to report. A few months ago, there were some reports of their divorce, but the couple later dispelled them by releasing some pictures of themselves together. The total issue came into limelight when the wedding photos of Niharika and Chaitanya on social media were removed. Their divorce will soon be made public, according to an official confirmation. But now they both abruptly stopped following one another on Instagram. Chaitanya reportedly also removed the couple's wedding pictures from his profile. This prompted another conversation about the issues in their marriage. There is no official announcement. Let's see whether someone denounces or clarifies the situation.

