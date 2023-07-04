Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in intense romantic saga

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with the mesmerizing love song Tum Kya Mile and the teaser, which created lots of excitement among audiences and cinema lovers, the trailer for the much-awaited family entertainer and romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out now.

After much anticipation, Karan Johar has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film promises to show love, family drama and humour with its new narrative and ensemble star cast in the classic Karan Johar style. One of the main reasons that audiences are excited is because they get to see the on-screen jodi of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy. The song, the visual cinematography and the brilliant performance glimpses seen in the teaser only heightened the thrill element in fans to witness this family entertainer on screen.

The song Tum Kya Mile already gives a glimpse into the world of the film that blends multi-layered performances by cast, drama, emotions, music, romance, and family bonding. Now, the full trailer only gives a much in-depth glimpse into the world of the film created by noted filmmaker Karan Johar in this poignant film that takes fans inside the realm of the film.

With its grand and spectacular film teaser and mellifluous melody Tum Kya Mile which undoubtedly rules the music charts, Karan Johar already gave us a glimpse of the magical world he has created. Now, with the official release of the trailer, fans are left captivated as they get a deeper understanding of the world of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The trailer gives a quirky tale of Rocky and Rani, who are Bengali and Punjabi in nature and love each other. Their families are completely different, just like chalk and cheese. Rocky and Rani decide to switch for three months at one another's house to convince their families for their marriage, but what follows is a dysfunctional mix of families warring with each other to outwit each other.

Starring the powerhouse of acting and finesse, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this film sees their reunion on-screen with sizzling on-screen chemistry. Adding to the strong ensemble cast - legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bring in their seasoned brilliance on-screen.

Trailer

The film can become the biggest entertainer this year, promising a complete blend of emotions, humour, romance and family drama. Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are all set to hit the big screen on 28th July 2023.

