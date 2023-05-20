Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH

    Oscar award-winning-song Naatu Naatu from globally acclaimed pan-Indian hit film RRR has taken the world by storm. K-pop band Blitzers attempted to learn and emulate the routine in a new video.

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 20, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer RRR has been a global phenomenon. The song from the pan-Indian hit film RRR, titled Naatu Naatu, even won an Oscar this year. The craze for Naatu Naatu is not over as yet. This time around, it is K-pop band Blitzers.

    A new video of K-pop band Blitzers trying to learn the routine for RRR film's Oscar-award-winning song Naatu Naatu has been going viral. The members went awestruck and totally wowed by the choreography and even tried learning the steps. The video got posted on the Instagram page of Hello82, a South Korean-based platform. They captioned the video, "A K-pop boy group does the 'Naatu Naatu' dance."

    The video was a part of the entire reaction video the platform did with Blitzers, where the members reacted to various Bollywood songs like Raatan Lambiyan and Malhari, among others.

    Many Indians took to the comments section and applauded the members for their attempt. They said, "As an Indian, we obviously feel proud and damnnn happyyy," another added, "First they came to Pakistan to film a music video and are now dancing to Indian songs. Blitzers are officially our desi boys."

    For those unaware, Blitzers is a South Korean band under Wuzo Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju and made their debut on May 12, 2021, with the EP, Check-In. Earlier, the BTS star Jungkook did attempt learning the choreography during one of his Weverse lives. The video left everyone surprised and in wonder.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
