Fast X: Witness blend of action-music in 'Angel Pt. 1' featuring BTS star Jimin

After teasing fans and global BTS ARMYs with the awaited audio teaser of Angel Pt. 1 featuring globally acclaimed K-pop icon Jimin from globally renowned K-pop septet BTS, the video song is finally out.

It is a universal fact that all children and youth today grew up watching iconic Fast and Furious films, which have been an integral part of their life. We can never forget the thrill-filled action sequences, the fight between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the army of villains to survive and be the best when it is about car racing.

The rush of energy and euphoria while witnessing Dom Toretto and his crew outsmarting the villains in a deadly fight on the streets with their beast of cars is unmissable. Before Fast X, the final chapter within the cult Fast and Furious film franchise, releases this month on May 19, the much-awaited song 'Angel Pt. 1' featuring Jimin from BTS is out now.

ALSO READ: Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

BTS Jimin, a beloved and globally prominent K-pop icon, first debuted as a vocalist and dancer in BTS on June 13, 2013. His phenomenal talent has earned him a global ARMY of fans worldwide.

Jimin never fails to amaze his fans and all of us by reaching new heights, creating new benchmarks, and teaming up with big names. In the last week, he made his way to the headlines by officially announcing his upcoming collaboration with global action megastar Vin Diesel on the Fast X film soundtrack. After creating so much curiosity and hype around the song, the video for 'Angel Pt 1' is officially out.

The music video shows a compelling backstory of Dominic Toretto being described by all the singers. In this video, special mention the fact that Jimin looks dashing and hunk. His hook part is addictive, and his voice has a certain level of soothing lilt and husk that makes you want to forget all your worries and stress within that moment. The song perfectly describes the main lead, Dominic Toretto and the emotional turmoil and state he faces in Fast X, which would drop in theatres tomorrow when his son is kidnapped by Dante (Jason Momoa). He has to race against time to save his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), from Dante.

'Angel Pt 1', the action and emotionally nuanced song from the much-awaited film Fast X featuring BTS star Jimin, is out now. You can also watch it here.

ALSO READ: Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details