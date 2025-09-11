Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja offers a diamond crown worth Rs 4 crore to Kollur Mookambika Devi in Karnataka, showcasing his devotion. The ceremony included a procession, family participation, and tributes from temple authorities.

Udupi: Renowned music director and legendary vocalist Ilaiyaraaja has once again demonstrated his deep devotion to Kollur Mookambika Devi in Karnataka by offering a diamond crown worth Rs. 4 crore. Known for his spiritual reverence and love for the divine mother, Ilaiyaraaja has, over the years, presented numerous valuable ornaments to the goddess. This latest offering, including a diamond crown, reflects both his devotion and his commitment to honoring the deity in a grand and heartfelt manner.

Offerings to the Goddess and Veerabhadra Devar

This time, Ilaiyaraaja presented not only the diamond crown to Mookambika Devi but also a silver crown and a sword to Veerabhadra Devar. Prior to the offering, a ceremonial procession was held within the temple premises, drawing the attention of devotees and temple officials alike. The event was attended by the temple management board, priests, and numerous devotees, all witnessing the spiritual and emotional moment.

Emotional Moments and Gratitude

Ilaiyaraaja was visibly emotional as he offered the ornaments, acknowledging the divine role that Mookambika Devi has played in his life.

“There was nothing in my life, but a miracle happened because of Mookambika,” he expressed, attributing all his successes and blessings to the grace of the divine mother.

Family Participation and Temple Homage

The ceremony also saw the presence of Ilaiyaraaja’s son, Karthik Ilaiyaraaja, and grandson Yatish Ilaiyaraaja, among other family members. Following the offerings, the temple paid homage to the great donor, recognising his immense devotion and contributions to the spiritual sanctity of Kollur Mookambika Temple.

Legacy of Devotion

Ilaiyaraaja’s act of offering priceless ornaments reiterates his lifelong devotion to the goddess and his commitment to preserving and celebrating spiritual traditions. His contributions continue to inspire devotees and music enthusiasts alike, blending the realms of faith and artistry in a deeply meaningful way.