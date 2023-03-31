Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston shimmers in Manish Malhotra lehenga, Desi Twitter goes gaga

The 'Friends' star, Jennifer Aniston, looked gorgeous in the ivory-coloured lehenga set in the trailer of Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, directed by Jeremy Garelick also starring Adam Sandler, Mark Strong, and Mélanie Laurent.

Whoever is born in the 90s remembers Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom 'Friends'. Even for Generation Z Indians, she isn't an uncommon name. So desi netizens went all 'jaw drops' when they saw her draped in a quintessential Malish Malhotra lehenga. As per reports, it took about three months to design the lehenga and Aniston looked absolutely gorgeous in the ivory-coloured piece.

The eagerly anticipated Murder Mystery 2 trailer was released on Sunday by the film's producers. The kidnapping of an Indian Maharaja is the main plot point of the sequel.

A wedding sequence from the trailer showed her in a breathtaking lehenga, which intrigued the audience besides the fantastic storyline of the film.

The film, directed by Jeremy Garelick, also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani and Dany Boon.

Commenting on the lehenga, Aniston told a media house, "It was a beautiful, beautiful dress. It was extremely heavy, and I wasn't expecting that."

Desi fans' reactions to Aniston's 'lehenga' look: Netizens ushered in love and admiration for Aniston as she graced herself in a lehenga.

One user took to Twitter and posted, "Jennifer Aniston x Manish Malhotra was not the combo I was expecting to see today,"

Another fan said, "Seeing my fave #JenniferAniston work up a desi look, #MurderMystery2, you've got my attention."

Another Twitter user commented, "Seeing Jenn in an Indian outfit, now I have seen everything."

Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are bosom pals and the former leaves no stone unturned in praising the fashion designer. Johar took to social media, tagged his friend and wrote, "Go Manish!!!!! It's your lehenga!!!!"

Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram account and posted, "Taking our craft of Mijwan chikankari global has been our journey and seeing it on Iconic @jenniferaniston look Stunning in our classic ivory Mijwan lehanga crafted by our artists of Mijwan and our mumbai atelier has been a overwhelming experience @netflix_in . Styling @bydebramcguire @mwsyouth #manishmalhotraheadquaters #mumbai #mmatelier @manishmalhotraworld" Check out the post here:

Indian netizens also opened up on the alleged misrepresentation of our weddings in the film. A user came down heavily upon the filmmakers for deliberately and unnecessarily dragging in a stereotypical Indian element to the movie and said, "You guys think we always make our weddings with elephants and peacock dances, really." Another person questioned the hypocrisy, commenting, "Indian wedding with no Indians?"

