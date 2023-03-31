Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

After debating for over two hours, the eight-member jury found the Hollywood actor and lifestyle guru not liable for a collision with optometrist Terry Sanderson in Park City in 2016.

50-year-old American actress Gwyneth Paltrow won the civil trial ski collision case after a jury ruled in her favour on Thursday. Terry Sanderson, a retired ophthalmologist, was suing her for allegedly causing permanent injuries in their collision on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort.

Paltrow sat attentively through two weeks of testimony in what evolved into the most extraordinary celebrity court case since last year's conflict between stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The Trial: When the trial began on March 21, Paltrow testified that Sanderson skied into her back at the Deer Valley Resort, Utah, in 2016. Sanderson's lawyer, Robert Sykes, requested that the jury pay him $3.2 million despite the complaint's claim that his losses exceeded $300,000. Robert Sykes asked the jury to consider his client's brain impairment and life expectancy. Paltrow sought $1 in damages, which was granted.

Two weeks of courtroom hearings focused more on reputation than financial losses. Paltrow's legal team called the case against her "total B.S." and characterised the creator and CEO of Goop as being particularly susceptible to wrongful, baseless claims because of her celebrity.

Reactions: After the court ruled in Paltrow's favour, she stated, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case." Sanderson spoke to the media outside the court and said that Paltrow placed her hand on his shoulder after the verdict and said, "I wish you well."

