Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    Citadel teaser 2 was out a few hours back, and Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's tough action persona is breathtaking to see.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Citadel trailer 2: The second trailer for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden's spy thriller Citadel is out, and it has all the makings of becoming the next big thing in the digital world. The 2:14 trailer begins with Nadia Singh (Priyanka) asking Mason Kane (Richard) whether he trusts her. PC appears to be in an intimate position with Richard.

    Priyanka has been delighting her fans with sneak peeks at her future project. The first trailer sparked excitement among her followers, and now the second trailer has been revealed. We can see Priyanka and Richard Madden's out-of-the-box action routines and aggressive avatars. The first two episodes of the first season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023. Citadel will be accessible in over 240 nations and territories across the world.

    Also Read: Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens!

    Priyanka looks stunning in a spy avatar in the teaser. Her action scene is the icing on the cake. The scenes look to be fantastic, as one would expect. Priyanka and Richard Madden appear to have a great chemistry. The caravan surely gives you a sense that the movie will be entertaining to see.

    About Citadel:
    Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh developed the next spy thriller. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden star as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. Priyanka spoke about his role in the series in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. "Being cool was the most difficult hurdle for me since I'm a goofball." This was a physically and emotionally challenging concert, but it was a lot of pleasure to be a part of. It really blew my head. This has never been done on television before, and the social experiment and chutzpah of it were both thrilling to me."

    Also Read: Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Meanwhile, the Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will also feature spin-off shows in a number of countries, including Mexico and Italy. Priyanka will also appear later this year in the romantic comedy Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also begin filming Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
     

