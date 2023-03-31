Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    While the fans are awaiting for next big release of King of Bollywood, exciting news might make them smile. Twitter went into overdrive when a fan page posted a video clip of Shah Rukh Khan shooting an underwater sequence for Jawan. Know more.

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    We all know how King Khan's comeback to the screens after a long gap of four years with Pathaan turned out to be a huge game changer for the Bollywood industry as a whole. The film globally shattered all records and became the biggest hit film in Indian cinema.

    Shah Rukh Khan played his character of Pathaan with nuance and perfection as fans hailed their love for the global icon. Now, as the die-hard SRK fandom and fans across the globe are more eager to know more updates on his upcoming films, this news will definitely make them all smile wider.

     A Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Twitter has posted a video straight from the sets of SRK's much-awaited actioner-thriller film Jawan starring Nayanthara and directed by Atlee. In the video clip, we can see that the entire team of the 'Jawan' film is busy shooting for the important underwater sequence with Shah Rukh Khan, which got choreographed by Sunil Rodrigues. The fan page also attached a small video clip and picture from the shooting location and this went viral on Twitter.

    The fan page's Twitter caption read, "#MASSIVE Team #Jawan is shooting an UNDERWATER SEQUENCE. The sequence was choreographed by #SunilRodrigues (ROD). I have attached some pics and video from today's shoot."

    Besides, a film critic also posted a tweet mentioning how Shah Rukh Khan looks so raw, intense, and bruised in every action sequence of Jawan. He also claimed that Jawan teaser can be the biggest teaser ever in Indian cinema. His tweet read, "#SRK in every action Scenes of #Jawan looks bruised and intense, posters will be in this looks. And, the teaser, is expected to be the biggest Teaser ever in Indian cinema, as per inside sources."

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
