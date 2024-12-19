Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

Mukesh Khanna, renowned for his role as Shaktimaan, has once again grabbed headlines with his bold opinions on modern-day actors and their involvement in mythological roles. The actor, known for speaking his mind, recently commented on Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in the much-anticipated two-part Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Khanna was asked about his thoughts on Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram, a character famously portrayed by Arun Govil in the iconic 1987 TV series Ramayan. While Khanna refrained from offering a direct opinion on Kapoor’s performance, he expressed concerns about the inevitable comparisons to Govil’s legendary portrayal. Khanna stressed that the role of Lord Ram, immortalized by Govil, has set a "gold standard" that anyone stepping into the shoes of the character will have to measure up to. "If they're making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable," he continued, stressing that the actor must portray Lord Ram in all of his glory.

Known for his candid approach, Khanna explained that his remarks were not intended to offend anyone but were based on his deep understanding of the character. He mentioned that anyone portraying Lord Ram must live by the virtues associated with the character, both on-screen and off-screen. “If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink,” Khanna said, stressing that an actor's real-life behavior should reflect the righteousness of the character.

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Raavan, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Tiwari's Ramayana. A visual extravaganza, the movie will be released in two parts, the first of which is scheduled for Diwali 2026. Khanna's remarks may cause controversy, but they show that he respects the tradition of Arun Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram.

