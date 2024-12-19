Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid OTT actor. He made his OTT debut with the crime thriller 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' for which he charged ₹125 crore.
Saif charged ₹15 crore for playing Sartaj Singh in 'Sacred Games'.
Manoj Bajpayee charges ₹10 crore for working in any OTT series.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the popular actors. He charges ₹10 crore for working on OTT platforms.
Pankaj Tripathi is second on this list. He charged ₹4 crore for his role in 'Sacred Games'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased her fees to ₹3-4 crore after gaining success.
