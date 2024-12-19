Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

Image credits: instagram

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid OTT actor. He made his OTT debut with the crime thriller 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' for which he charged ₹125 crore.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif charged ₹15 crore for playing Sartaj Singh in 'Sacred Games'.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee charges ₹10 crore for working in any OTT series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the popular actors. He charges ₹10 crore for working on OTT platforms.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is second on this list. He charged ₹4 crore for his role in 'Sacred Games'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has increased her fees to ₹3-4 crore after gaining success.

(PHOTOS) Who is Isha Negi? Meet Rishabh Pant's girlfriend

Who is Sanchita Basu? Know TikTok star journey and more

Kabir Bahia to Kartik: 5 Celebs Kriti Sanon has been linked with

Varun Dhawan to Keerthy Suresh: Baby John cast fees revealed