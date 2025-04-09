user
PBKS' Maxwell fined, handed demerit point for IPL code breach vs CSK

PBKS' Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct against CSK.

ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and accumulated a demerit point after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their clash against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium on Tuesday.

IPL released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that Maxwell had admitted to the Level 1 offence, which resulted in a sanction of 25 per cent of his match fees and one demerit point. The match referee's decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct.

IPL statement on Maxwell

"Glenn Maxwell, Punjab Kings' all-rounder, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday," the IPL said in a statement.

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the statement concluded.

Maxwell, who Punjab acquired for Rs 4.2 crore, continued with his trend of underwhelming performances with the bat in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. With the bat, his impact has been limited, and it stayed intact as he returned to the dressing room within the blink of an eye with a score of 1(2). Overall, he has mustered up just 31 runs in four appearances in the ongoing season.

While his bat has resorted to silence, Maxwell has found solace in the impact he makes with his off-spin. In his economical performance against the Super Kings, Maxwell returned with figures of 1/11 after bowling two overs. Overall, he boasts three scalps in four appearances for Punjab Kings.

How PBKS secured win over CSK

Despite a flop show from Maxwell, Priyansh Arya inspired Punjab to a daunting 219/6 with his maiden century in the IPL. He broke the shackles and walloped to a 39-ball blistering century, which was topped up by scorching displays from Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*).

In reply, despite a belligerent start from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, CSK faltered in the middle overs and fell 18 runs short of victory.

