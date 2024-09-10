Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH

    Mukesh Ambani visited Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night, just days after the couple welcomed their baby girl. The business tycoon congratulated the new parents and blessed their daughter

    Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital on Monday night, shortly after the couple welcomed their baby girl. The business magnate was spotted arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where Deepika is currently recuperating. He extended his congratulations and offered blessings to the newborn.

    Earlier that day, Ranveer Singh’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani, was seen arriving at the hospital. She opted to avoid media attention as she went to meet her new niece.

    Deepika and Ranveer's baby girl arrived on September 8. They announced the joyful news on Instagram with a simple message welcoming their daughter. The announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars. Alia Bhatt expressed her joy with heart emojis, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also extended their congratulations. Katrina Kaif sent her well-wishes, while Sara Ali Khan congratulated the couple with a warm message. Kareena Kapoor also congratulated the new parents and blessed their little angel.

    Deepika, last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, is expected to take a maternity leave until March 2025. After her break, she will resume filming for the sequel of Kalki, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

    On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon appear in Singham Again and is also preparing for the much-anticipated Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and featuring Kiara Advani.

