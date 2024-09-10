Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stree 2': Director Amar Kaushik says Tamannaah Bhatia was 'Cool' being bald for climax; Read on

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Director Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office even a month after its release. The film features a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia, who had to take on a bald look for the role. In an interview, Kaushik shared his initial apprehension about asking her to join the cast, especially due to this unique requirement.

    Kaushik explained that Stree 2 needed a meaningful dance number, similar to the one in the first film. They chose Tamannaah because she perfectly fit the role as both a skilled dancer and actress. The director mentioned that just like in the first film, the script required a dance sequence like Nora Fatehi’s, but this time it had to carry more significance within the storyline. As the story developed, they decided to introduce the character Shama and sought an actress who could dance well and act convincingly. Kaushik said that Tamannaah was their top choice after working with her on a previous show under Maddock.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' is the adaptation of Sanjay Dutt's 1993 film 'Gumrah', read what's different

    He admitted feeling nervous about approaching Tamannaah because the role demanded her to appear bald in the climax. However, she was open to the idea and didn’t hesitate to take on the challenge. Kaushik noted that she didn’t question the scene and was willing to let go of the typical vanity associated with such roles. He added that when actors bring this kind of energy to a role, it enhances the performance, and Tamannaah's character has become a talking point.

    In the box office race, Stree 2 has surpassed the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 and recently broke the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. According to Sacnilk, the film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has now become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, following Pathaan, which was released last year.

