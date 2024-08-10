Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why are netizens saying 'Kiara will beat you with slippers' to Sidharth Malhotra?

    A video is going viral where Sidharth Malhotra was seen holding the model tight and making intense expressions with her on the runway.

    Sidharth Malhotra has gained widespread attention after recently walking the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi. The actor took a bold walk, and his connection with his fellow model has the internet buzzing. Sidharth was seen holding the model tight and making intense expressions with her on the runway. As part of their choreography, the model grabbed Sidharth's collar as she passed past him. Sidharth and the model posed on the ramp together, holding each other tightly. The actor looked great in a black tuxedo with gold accents. Several videos from the event have become viral. 

    Fans shared their fiery takes in the comments area. One person wrote, "Kiara crying in the corner." Another person said, "Kiara behen main toh na sehti." One fan added, "Kiara will be waiting with her slippers at home." Another person said, "Brother Siddharth, if you want to go home, be careful." One commenter wrote, "Bhabhi ko batana padega." Another said, "Kiara is waiting at home."

    Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has been out of action for some time. He has not declared his next feature, although speculations indicate that he has already begun filming an action drama, Mitti, in Uttarakhand. However, nothing has been made official until now. Sidharth Malhotra was last spotted in Yodha.

    Balwinder Singh Janjua directed Mitti, an action film shot in Uttarakhand.  Aside from that, reports circulate that Sidharth may soon reunite on screen with his actress-wife Kiara Advani in a romantic comedy. The film will be their first project together since their wedding in February 2023. 

