Actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to rule OTT space with her new show 'Mrs. Deshpande'. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Mrs Deshpande' will be out on JioHotstar on December 19.

Set in a world where appearances deceive, Mrs. Deshpande follows Mumbai as it reels from murders echoing the signature of a long-captured serial killer. Forced into an uneasy alliance, the police turn to the original killer, a gentle, unassuming woman hiding a far darker truth. As buried histories and subtle betrayals surface, tension builds through the smallest, quietest moments, read a press note.

Trailer Launch in Mumbai

On Monday, the trailer was launched in Mumbai. Madhuri along with director Nagesh and co-star Priyanshu Chatterjee were present.

Madhuri Dixit on her 'challenging' new role

In a conversation with ANI, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her role in the upcoming thriller series, saying that it might come as a major surprise for her fans, as she calls it one of the most multi-layered characters she has portrayed to date.

When asked about the characters she has never portrayed on screen, Madhuri Dixit said, "I feel to a large extent, Mrs. Deshpande is going to do that because they have not seen me like that ever on screen. In it, she's a multi-layered kind of person."

With her role as a serial killer in the series, Madhuri feels she is breaking the usual "mould" of female characters in Indian entertainment.

"It is a challenge. You're breaking a mould because I don't think we've had a movie or a series done on a woman serial killer yet. I don't think so, at least and the way it has been portrayed, Nagesh Kukunoor has done a fabulous job," said Madhuri Dixit.

What gave her the confidence to take the plunge was director Nagesh Kukunoor and the team backing the project.

"Because he was at the helm and Applause was producing it, I agreed to do it. The script has to be in the right hands to portray a character like this. Since it's a very different thing people might feel, oh, what is this, you know, kind of a thing. But, I think we have tried to be very true to the character and portray her in the most natural, real, kind of way," Madhuri explained.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.