These seven Bollywood classics have shaped Indian cinema with groundbreaking storytelling, cultural representation, and cinematic excellence. These films are the thrillers, social dramas, or action epics.

Bollywood has evolved significantly over the past decade, producing cinematic masterpieces that have left a lasting impact on audiences. From thought-provoking dramas to spectacular action thrillers, these films have shaped modern Indian cinema. Here are seven iconic Bollywood movies released between 2010 and 2025 that define the industry.

7 classic Bollywood movies:

1. Chhaava (2025) – A Grand Historical Epic

Director: Laxman Utekar Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, Chhaava tells the heroic story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughal Empire. The film’s spectacular battle sequences, powerful performances, and historical depth make it a defining moment in Bollywood’s historical cinema.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

One of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Features grand visuals and intense action sequences.

Highlights Maratha history with cinematic excellence.

2. Article 15 (2019) – A Hard-Hitting Social Drama

Director: Anubhav Sinha Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa

This gripping film tackled caste discrimination in India, inspired by real-life events. Article 15 was praised for its bold narrative, intense performances, and thought-provoking themes.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

Addressed social injustice with a compelling storyline.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s powerful performance won critical acclaim.

Sparked national conversations on caste-based discrimination.

3. Andhadhun (2018) – A Masterclass in Suspense

Director: Sriram Raghavan Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

A thriller with unexpected twists, Andhadhun kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The film’s brilliant screenplay and unpredictable plot made it one of Bollywood’s finest suspense dramas.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

Won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Tabu’s villainous role was widely praised.

Became a cult favorite among thriller enthusiasts.

4. Tumbbad (2018) – A Visual Horror Fantasy

Director: Rahi Anil Barve Starring: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date

A cinematic masterpiece in horror-fantasy, Tumbbad stunned audiences with its haunting visuals, gripping storytelling, and eerie atmosphere.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

Set a new benchmark for Indian horror films.

Praised for its cinematography and production design.

Became a cult classic in the fantasy-horror genre.

5. Kantara (2022) – A Cultural Phenomenon

Director: Rishab Shetty Starring: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar

Blending folklore, spirituality, and action, Kantara became a nationwide sensation. The film’s authentic portrayal of Karnataka’s traditions resonated deeply with audiences.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

A regional film that gained pan-India popularity.

Stunning visuals and gripping storytelling.

Highlighted Indian folklore and cultural heritage.

6. RRR (2022) – A Spectacular Action Epic

Director: S. S. Rajamouli Starring: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

A historical action drama, RRR reimagines the lives of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, blending patriotism, action, and breathtaking visuals.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

Became one of India’s highest-grossing films.

Won international acclaim, including an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Set a new standard for action filmmaking in India.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) – A Powerful Biographical Drama

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn

Based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the true story of Gangubai, a woman who rose to power in Mumbai’s red-light district.

How it defines Indian Cinema:

Alia Bhatt’s career-defining performance won multiple awards.

A visually stunning film with Bhansali’s signature grandeur.

Addressed women’s empowerment and social justice.