7 Inspirational movies

entertainment Jun 02 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
1. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

This heartwarming film follows Chris Gardner’s journey from homelessness to success, proving that perseverance and belief in oneself can overcome any obstacle.

2. Rocky (1976)

An underdog boxer gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to prove himself, teaching us that hard work and resilience can lead to greatness.

3. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

A young man from the slums of Mumbai defies all odds to win a game show, showing that knowledge, experience, and persistence can shape our future.

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

A wrongly convicted man refuses to give up on his dreams, reminding us that patience and hope can lead to freedom and success.

5. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This biographical drama showcases the life of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who battles schizophrenia while achieving greatness.

6. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

A timid man embarks on an extraordinary adventure, teaching us that taking risks and embracing life can lead to incredible experiences.

7. Good Will Hunting (1997)

A young janitor with a genius-level intellect discovers his true potential, proving that talent and self-belief can change lives.

