Korean horror dramas have mastered the art of suspense, supernatural thrills, and psychological scares. These seven series are perfect for a weekend binge, guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The phenomenal popularity of Korean dramas or K-dramas spread all over the world, owing to romance and thrillers in addition to horror themes that blend suspense, supernatural elements, and psychological twists. If you are binge-watching this weekend, do check out these seven agonizingly thrilling Korean horror dramas that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Best Horror Korean Dramas for a Weekend Binge:

1. Kingdom, Netflix

A rare fusion of historical drama and zombie horror, Kingdom follows a crown prince trying to save his kingdom from a mysterious plague that brings the dead back to life. With stunning cinematography, intense political intrigue, and gory suspense, this series is a treat for horror lovers.

2. Sweet Home, 2020, Netflix

Basing on a popular drama series, Sweet Home centers on a reclusive teenager and the residents of an apartment complex as they battle monsters born from human desires. The series shows successful blending of psychological horror with spine-chilling action sequences that keep viewers glued until the very end.

3. The Guest, Viki, Netflix in some regions

The series follows the trio of a psychic, a priest, and a detective as they battle demonic possessions in the modern-day Korea. It deftly puts together exorcism work, crime-solving, and supernatural horror, making for an interesting view for anyone into dark mysteries.

4. Strangers from Hell (Hell Is Other People), Netflix

The psychological horror series chronicles a terrifying experience of a young man moving into a dilapidated apartment where all the neighbors are suspicious of him and frightening. The slow-burning suspense, eerie atmosphere, and scorching performances make it mandatory viewing for fellow thrill-seekers.

5. Train, Viki, Netflix in select regions

Train tells a chilling story of two worlds, where a detective hops between these two worlds while solving a case of serial murders. With supernatural elements and psychological tension it will keep the audience glued till the very end as they try to figure it all out.

6. Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Netflix

This special episode that serves as a prequel to Kingdom tells the origin of the mysterious plague that turns people into zombies. With beautiful but haunting images and a tragic backstory, it is a story that is both moving and terrifying.

7. Alice: Into the Lost World, Viki, partial Netflix availability

Though it counts as more of a sci-fi thriller, Alice: Into the Lost World brings some horror into the mix with mysterious events and dark conspiracies surrounding time travel. With intensity and an ominous vibe, it is a great watch for those who like the combination of sci-fi and horror.

Why These K-Dramas Are Perfect for a Weekend

These Korean horror dramas stand out for their unique storylines, exceptional acting displays, and high production budgets. They merge supernatural impressions, psychological tension, and intense narratives, making them exciting for binge-watching together. From the zombies, demons, and eerie human behaviors, these shows promise to entertain you just as much as frighten you.